Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
1150 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 862-9298
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Fountain Inn, SC
Brenda Cates Chapman

Brenda Cates Chapman Obituary
Brenda Cates Chapman

Fountain Inn - Brenda C. Chapman, 71, of Fountain Inn, wife of Robert Chapman for 50 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 8, 2019 while surrounded by her family.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 12, at 4:00 PM at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Fountain Inn, with Jim Spencer and Phil Whitt officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 2:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in Cannon Memorial Park.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 10, 2019
