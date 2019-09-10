|
Brenda Cates Chapman
Fountain Inn - Brenda C. Chapman, 71, of Fountain Inn, wife of Robert Chapman for 50 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 8, 2019 while surrounded by her family.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 12, at 4:00 PM at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Fountain Inn, with Jim Spencer and Phil Whitt officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 2:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in Cannon Memorial Park.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 10, 2019