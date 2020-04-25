Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
Brenda Cody

Brenda Cody Obituary
Brenda Cody

Easley - Brenda Lee Whitlock Cody, 58, wife of Kenneth Charles Cody, Jr., passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Hoyt Lee and Jeanett Evelyn Bowen Whitlock. She was a homemaker and a member of Living Sanctuary Church in Powdersville.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, K.C. Cody of Columbia, Tasha Grice of PA, and Adrienne Colley of Duncan; sister, Diane Hammonds of Greenville; brother, David Whitlock of Duncan; and nine grandchildren, Naeomi and David Grice, Jamilyn and J.C. Barnes, Luna Cody, Joshua Barnes, Brentan Hyatt, Kaylee and Kyleigh Colley.

A memorial service will be held at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer, on Tuesday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation to follow.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
