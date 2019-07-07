|
|
Brenda Gaines Smith
Greenville - Brenda Kay Gaines Smith, 78, wife of Jimmy Smith, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
She was born in Greenville to the late Fred and Thelma Whitlow Gaines.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Berea First Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on July 7, 2019