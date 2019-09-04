|
Brenda Johnson
Fountain Inn - Brenda Kay Duncan Johnson, 78, wife of Wallace Anthony "Tony" Johnson, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Born in Taylors, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Etoile Campbell Duncan.
Mrs. Johnson was a 1959 graduate of Parker High School and was retired from Wilson Sporting Goods.
In addition to her husband of 60 years, she is survived by her children, David Johnson (Suzanne), of Duncan, and Karen Deaton (Rick), of Simpsonville; four grandchildren, Anthony Rivera, Caitlyn Johnson Williams, Sierra Deaton Dominguez, and Kayla Deaton; two great-grandsons, and one great-grandchild on the way; sister, Etoile Roberson of AL; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William Duncan.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. There will be a Graveside Service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 5th in Graceland East Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to - Greenville, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 4, 2019