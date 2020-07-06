1/
Brenda Jones Owens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Jones Owens

Fountain Inn - Brenda Jones Owens, 66, wife of Charles "Randy" Owens went to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Mrs. Owens was born in Fountain Inn to the late Grover Thomas Jones and Pauline Sumeral Jones. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Brenda enjoyed Facebook, playing games on the computer and debating and was a member of Hillside Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to her husband are a son, Christopher Owens (Audrey); two daughters, Tonia Ashworth (Michael) and Lori Hughes (Howard); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Steven Jones and a sister-in-law, Patricia Jones.

Funeral Services will be at a later date.

Fletcher Funeral Service




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved