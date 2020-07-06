Brenda Jones Owens



Fountain Inn - Brenda Jones Owens, 66, wife of Charles "Randy" Owens went to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 5, 2020.



Mrs. Owens was born in Fountain Inn to the late Grover Thomas Jones and Pauline Sumeral Jones. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Brenda enjoyed Facebook, playing games on the computer and debating and was a member of Hillside Baptist Church.



Surviving, in addition to her husband are a son, Christopher Owens (Audrey); two daughters, Tonia Ashworth (Michael) and Lori Hughes (Howard); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Steven Jones and a sister-in-law, Patricia Jones.



Funeral Services will be at a later date.



Fletcher Funeral Service









