Greer - Brenda Tadlock Johnson, 70, passed away May 2, 2019.

A native of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, daughter of Donald E. Beauvois, Sr. of Danville, Illinois and the late Betty Juanita Seay Godbey, she was a member of Victor Baptist Church.

Also surviving are her husband, Michael D. Johnson of the home; a daughter, Shannon Daye Pratt (Stoney B.) of Duncan; a son, Brandon Carter King of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; a step-son, William J. Johnson (Teal) of Matthews, North Carolina; a brother, Donald E. "Donnie" Beauvois, Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Kathy Campbell (Mike) of Greer; three grandchildren, Taylor Pratt, Grayson Johnson and Reid Johnson; and four great-grandchildren, Rayne Pratt, Tucker Pratt, Jackson Pratt and Tanner Pratt.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Victor Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Ken Vickery. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Victor Baptist Church, 121 New Woodruff Road, Greer, South Carolina 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 3, 2019
