Brenda W. McAbee
Taylors - Brenda Kay Westmoreland McAbee, 65, passed away October 17, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Clinton Westmoreland and Ruby Griffin Westmoreland Brewer; a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother and member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them, she especially loved her role as "Mema/Nana". She instilled a love for Christ in all her children and taught Sunday school for over 30 years. In addition, she loved traveling with her sister, Shirley and raised their children together through the years.
Surviving are her husband, Harry "Sonny" McAbee, Jr. of the home; two daughters, Tina Wooten (Jamie) of Landrum and Tiffany Keane (Derick) of Taylors; two sons, Brad McAbee (Laurie) of Greenville and Jeremy McAbee (Erica) of Taylors; one sister, Shirley Rogers (Steve) of Taylors and seven grandchildren, Taylor Hammoudeh (Yousef), Ragan Wooten, Abby Wooten, Makenzie Keane, Lilly McAbee, Lola McAbee and Layla McAbee.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Shane Hull, Rev. Jerry Mullinax and Rev. Sonny McAbee. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
The body will lie in state from noon until 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.
Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the church.
The family respectfully requests memorials be made to The ALS Association The South Carolina Chapter, 130 Gardeners Circle, PMB 622, Johns Island, SC 29455.
Pallbearers will be David Akins, Michael May, Tim May, Bryan Harris, Nathan Houglum, Tony Blackwell and Jody Norris.
The family will be at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
.