Brendan Cochran Sullivan
Greer - Brendan Cochran Sullivan passed away on March 2, 2019, at age 24. The son of Kevin R. and Angela Cochran Sullivan, also of Greer, Brendan grew up in Reading, MA, and made many great friends and rich memories there.
A 2012 graduate of Reading Memorial High School, he continued his education at Stetson University in DeLand, FL, and joined the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He graduated in December 2015 with a BBA in Accounting and joined the staff of CHM Warnick in Beverly, MA. At the time of his passing, he was employed by HKA Enterprises in Duncan, SC.
Brendan was an avid reader and took great pleasure in outdoor activities, especially hiking. Though quiet, he had a wry sense of humor that those who knew him well enjoyed. He never passed up an opportunity for a game of ping pong or the chance to eat authentic Chinese or Vietnamese food. An accomplished tennis player, he was known for his backhand slice and heavy top spin, and he spent many happy summers on the courts of Meadow Brook Golf Club in Reading. He was an active member of Toastmasters International and the Riverside Tennis Club, and attended Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Brendan had a big heart and he was an empathetic listener.
In addition to his parents, Brendan is survived by his younger brother, Andrew of Greer and New Orleans, LA; paternal grandfather, Robert Sullivan and wife, Barbara, of Seekonk, MA; maternal grandfather W. Paschal Cochran of Anderson, SC; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Brendan was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Alta Gillespie Cochran and Anna M. Sullivan, and his great-grandmother, Christine Cochran.
Memorial Services will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 9th, at Boulevard Baptist Church in Anderson, SC, conducted by Dr. Jack Couch and Rev. Alex Stevenson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 8, at Sullivan-King Mortuary, also in Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Reading Tennis, c/o 37 Warren Ave., Reading, MA 01867; or to the Stetson Fund for Scholarships, https://www.stetson.edu/administration/development/give.php.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 8, 2019