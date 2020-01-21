|
Brett Ludwig
Easley - Brett (aka Brent) Alan Ludwig, age 47, of Easley, SC, died early Saturday morning, January 11th, 2020 in Greenville, SC, of cardiac arrest resulting from a battle with cancer that began in 2017.
Brett died just a few days shy of his 48th birthday (January 19th). Brett had a complex family, including three parents. His biological parents were William (Bill) Gasaway and Gail (Gasaway Ludwig) Coffey and his beloved adoptive father, B. Kurt Ludwig. Brett was born in Gail's hometown of Chillicothe, Ohio on January 19, 1972. Brett is survived by three half-siblings, Beverly, Terry, and Billy Gasaway. Brett also had two whole siblings, Jim (deceased) and Angel Gasaway Ludwig (surviving).
He is also survived by his mother Gail Coffey, his nephew Alex Ludwig, his ex- wife Leslie Rodgers Ludwig, his five beloved children: Ariel Leavitt, Alexis [Lexi] Ludwig, Brandon Rodgers (Ludwig), Zachary [Zach] Markham, and Paiden Jackson; and two grandchildren, Elijah and Latwayne Jordan (AJ). He was predeceased by his grandparents Donald and Esther Shewalter, Beman Ludwig; fathers Bill Gasaway and Kurt Ludwig; and brother Jim Ludwig.
Brett enjoyed fishing, telling a good story, and barbecuing for friends. His favorite animal was a wolf because he felt he was a "lone wolf." His biggest disappointment was not getting to travel outside the United States. Words that sum up Brett's life: I did it my way!
Brett's ashes (at his request) will be buried in a plot with his grandparents at Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort, OH. Please leave your favorite memory of Brett on his Facebook page (realizing he has minor children, so please keep it PG) so his children can understand the breadth of friendships he had.
A special Thank You to the Prisma Palliative Care Team for their honesty and caring support as he made his way through the many decisions about what kind of treatment, how many treatments, and managing the never ending pain.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020