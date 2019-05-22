Services
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Dr.
Greenville, SC
Brian Adam Smith

Brian Adam Smith Obituary
Brian Adam Smith

Easley - Brian Adam Smith, 62, of Easley, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was a son of the late Adam and Dorothy Brehm Smith. Brian was employed at General Heating and Air and enjoyed watching sports and old television shows. He was of the Catholic faith.

Brian is survived by three brothers, Mark B. Smith of Powdersville, SC, Kent A. Smith (Karen) of Alamogordo, NM, and Scott A. Smith, of Greer, SC; and two sisters, Karen A. Clark of Anderson, SC, and Cindy A. Gorrin of Simpsonville, SC.

Memorial Services will be held in the Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 24, 2019.

The family will receive friends following the service at the mausoleum.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on May 22, 2019
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
