Brian Burgess
Greer, SC - Dwight "Brian" Burgess, 55, of Greer passed away on Tuesday, April 2 at McCall Hospice House.
Born and raised in Greenville County and attended Travelers Rest High School, he was the son of the late Dwight and Barbara Ann Lawson Burgess. Brian was a hard-working man as a Truck Driver for Saluda Construction. He was of the Christian Faith.
Surviving is his loving wife, Cynthia Wheeler Burgess; three children, Anna Catron (Brad), Amanda Galloway, and Bradley Matheny; and five "grandloves" Blakely, Ernie, Mary-Raydon, Evelyn, and Max. Also survived by his 2 sisters, Lisa Romaine (Jeff), Shannon Long (Willie) and Grandmother Vivian Lawson and their families.
Brian is remembered by everyone as loving and kind and his friends knew him as a prankster and always looking for opportunities to make people laugh. His grandchildren remember him as the "fun" grandparent that could never say no! His wife will remember him as the sweetest man who ever walked this earth. He will be missed by so many family and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at 2 o'clock, Saturday afternoon, April 27th at The Howze Mortuary Chapel.
The family will greet friends following the service.
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 24, 2019