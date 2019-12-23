|
|
Broadus Farr, Jr
Mooresville, NC -
Broadus L. "B.L." Farr, Jr., 87, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville following a very brief illness.
B.L. was born on June 7, 1932 in Taylors, SC, to the late Broadus and Ruth Bagwell Farr. While at Taylors High School, he was a state stand out in both basketball and baseball. Following his Air Force service, where he was stationed at Whidbey Island, WA and overseas in Austria and Germany. B.L. played semi-pro baseball and participated in the textile basketball league. During his retirement years, he enjoyed delivering flowers for the local florists and being a courier for Health Smart Pharmacy. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Mooresville; where he served as an usher and was a stranger to no one.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Janet Turner Farr; his children, Wayne Farr (Diane), Renee Kistler (Patrick); his sisters, Barbara Turner and Mary Burgess; and his grandchildren, Jason Kistler, Ross Kistler (Kara), and Griffin Kistler.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26 from 1:00-2:00 PM with the service to follow at 2:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, 494 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, with Dr. Jerry Cloninger officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park, 273 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 150 South Church Street, Mooresville, NC 28115.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Farr family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019