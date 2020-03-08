Services
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
(803) 771-7990
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Union United Methodist Church
Irmo, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Union United Methodist Church
Irmo, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brockman McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brockman Currie McKinney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brockman Currie McKinney Obituary
Brockman Currie McKinney

Columbia - A memorial service for Brockman Currie McKinney, 28, who passed away on March 6, 2020 will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Union United Methodist Church in Irmo, SC. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Stan and Miriam Brockman McKinney; a brother, Austin McKinney and fiance Becca Langley; grandmother, Louise Brockman; aunts, Diane (Jim) Wilhelm, and Joselyn (Cres) Holcombe; uncle, John Brockman, III; and many dear cousins.

Brock is predeceased by his grandparents, Morris and Mary Jane McKinney and John Brockman, Jr.

Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brockman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -