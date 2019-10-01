|
|
Bruce Holland Cooper
Fountain Inn - Bruce Holland Cooper, 79, widow of Harriet Brown Cooper went to be with the Lord, Friday, September 27, 2019.
Mr. Cooper was born in Fountain Inn to the late J. Claude Cooper and Janice Holland Cooper. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
Surviving, are two sons, Scott Cooper and Kevin Cooper and wife Kelli; a grandson, Christopher Cooper, who is the light of his life from the day he was born; a brother, Curtis Cooper and wife Faye and his special friend, Rosita Morris, who was by his side and took wonderful care of him during this most difficult time.
Graveside Services were 10am Monday at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bethany Baptist Church Van Fund, 134, Bethany Circle, Fountain Inn, SC 29644 or to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family would like to say a special thank you to his nurse, Debbie Godfrey and to his social worker, Angelica Means for all their kind, compassionate care.
Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 1, 2019