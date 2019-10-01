Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Holland Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Holland Cooper Obituary
Bruce Holland Cooper

Fountain Inn - Bruce Holland Cooper, 79, widow of Harriet Brown Cooper went to be with the Lord, Friday, September 27, 2019.

Mr. Cooper was born in Fountain Inn to the late J. Claude Cooper and Janice Holland Cooper. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.

Surviving, are two sons, Scott Cooper and Kevin Cooper and wife Kelli; a grandson, Christopher Cooper, who is the light of his life from the day he was born; a brother, Curtis Cooper and wife Faye and his special friend, Rosita Morris, who was by his side and took wonderful care of him during this most difficult time.

Graveside Services were 10am Monday at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bethany Baptist Church Van Fund, 134, Bethany Circle, Fountain Inn, SC 29644 or to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family would like to say a special thank you to his nurse, Debbie Godfrey and to his social worker, Angelica Means for all their kind, compassionate care.

Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fletcher Funeral Service
Download Now