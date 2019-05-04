|
|
Bruce James Parliman
Jamaica, VT - Bruce J. Parliman 72 died on April 22, 2019. He was born March 20, 1947 in Hartford, Connecticut, son of Jane and Jim Parliman. He graduated from Simsbury High School (CT) in 1965, the University of New Hampshire in 1970 and received a PhD in Horticulture in 1976 from the University of Minnesota.
Throughout his life Bruce loved, grew, studied plants and he taught others about plants in his years with the University of Minnesota, Clemson University, the USDA and in his gardens at home.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mary Page Parliman (daughter of Norwood and Evelyn Page of Clemson) and his son Collin James Parliman both of Jamaica, VT. He is also survived by his three sibling, Deb Parliman and her husband Phil from Boise, Idaho; Peter Parliman and his wife Lynn from Yorktown Heights, NY; Sarah Wilson and her husband Andy from Nelson, NH.
Memorial Information- A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Willard Cemetery in Chesham, New Hampshire.
Published in The Greenville News on May 4, 2019