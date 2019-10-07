Services
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
Bruce M. Foster

Bruce M. Foster Obituary
Bruce M. Foster

Simpsonville - Bruce M. Foster, age 68 passed away, Sunday, September 29, at McCall Hospice House, Simpsonville. He was a son of the late attorney Richard J. Foster and Marianne Simone Carroll. Mr. Foster earned his bachelor's degree from Stanford University, his Juris Doctorate from the University of Southern California and his MPPM from Yale University.

Surviving are his daughter, Reagan Foster; his brother, Don Foster and long time friend, attorney Frank Eppes.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Contributions in his memory may be directed to Greenville Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Greenville, SC or the .

Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw, SC is assisting the family.

Condolences may be sent to bakerfunerals.com
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 7, 2019
