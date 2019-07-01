Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Travelers Rest, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Travelers Rest, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Wilson Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Wilson Thompson Obituary
Bruce Wilson Thompson

Greenville - Bruce Wilson Thompson, 74, husband of Patricia Wyatt Thompson, of Greenville, passed away, Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Born in Ft. Benning, GA, he was the son of the late Harold and Vivian Thompson.

Mr. Thompson served in the United States Army. He retired after a 30 year career at Flour.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by three sons, Jason McPherson of Atlanta, GA, Jeremy McPherson (Dana) of Charlotte, NC, and William Gregory Thompson (Courtney) of Charlottesville, VA; and six grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Estes Thompson Jr.

The visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Travelers Rest, SC, with the funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Entombment will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 405 Trailblazer Drive, Travelers Rest, SC, 29690.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now