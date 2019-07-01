Bruce Wilson Thompson



Greenville - Bruce Wilson Thompson, 74, husband of Patricia Wyatt Thompson, of Greenville, passed away, Sunday, June 30, 2019.



Born in Ft. Benning, GA, he was the son of the late Harold and Vivian Thompson.



Mr. Thompson served in the United States Army. He retired after a 30 year career at Flour.



In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by three sons, Jason McPherson of Atlanta, GA, Jeremy McPherson (Dana) of Charlotte, NC, and William Gregory Thompson (Courtney) of Charlottesville, VA; and six grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Estes Thompson Jr.



The visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Travelers Rest, SC, with the funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Entombment will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 405 Trailblazer Drive, Travelers Rest, SC, 29690.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.



Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. Published in The Greenville News on July 1, 2019