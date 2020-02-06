Services
Simpsonville - Billy "Buddy" Hill Howard, Jr, 75, husband of Shirley Howard, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, VA, he was a son of the late Billy Howard, Sr. and Willie Staggs Campbell.

Mr. Howard was a member of Airport Road Baptist Church where he served on the Planning Committee, was a Trustee, and a member of the Faith Sunday School Class. He was also a member of the Wade Hampton Masonic Lodge #404.

Buddy enjoyed a career in golf course development and construction. However, he found his greatest joy in Racing, having been the Track Champion at Greenville Pickens Speedway for four years. Buddy's love of this sport will live on in the lives on his son, Rodney, and grandson, Colby.

In addition to his wife of 57 years, he is survived by his son, Rodney Howard and wife, Laurie; four grandchildren, Makenzie Howard, Colby Howard, Saylor Howard, and Raegan Samoluk; sister, Martha Drew; sisters-in-law, Debbie Howard and Ronnie Howard; and his beloved beagle, Maggie.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Douglas Howard and Bobby Howard.

A visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 8th at 10:30 AM in the Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland East Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Airport Baptist Church, 775 South Batesville Road, Greer, SC 29650 or at www.airportbaptistchurch.com.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
