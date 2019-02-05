|
Buretta Calhoun Ratliff
Simpsonville - Buretta Calhoun Ratliff, widow of Gabriel Bittle Ratliff, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was a resident of Memory Care of Simpsonville on Scuffletown Road.
From Grundy, Virginia where she was active in the community and church and devoted to family, she came to SC to be near daughter after a stroke. Buretta had a fruitful life for 94 years. First Baptist Church Simpsonville faithfully ministered to her.
Left to cherish her memory are children, Peggy & Ralph Anderson, Larry & Phyllis Ratliff. & Sister Linda Higgins and Dan of McCormick, SC, devoted caregiver and companion Alice Arnold and special family Doug, Jamie, Sam & Ben Johnsman as well as 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, two great-great-granddaughters and nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
A service will be Tuesday, February 5. 2019, at 4:00pm in the chapel of First Baptist Church Simpsonville and a service Sunday in Virginia with family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a contact (visit or card) to an elderly person that you know. Our Mother loved the cards and visits that she received.
Fletcher Funeral Service, Fountain Inn, SC.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 5, 2019