Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylors First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Taylors First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Burrell Higdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burrell L. Higdon


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burrell L. Higdon Obituary
Burrell L Higdon

Greer - Burrell L Higdon, husband of Kim Rish Higdon, and resident of Greer, SC, passed away Monday evening, July 8th, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Burrell was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi to George and Lolita Higdon on November 22, 1953. Burrell was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church. Burrell worked as a project engineer having graduated from the University of Mississippi as a chemical engineer. Burrell spent many years managing projects and he enjoyed mentoring younger engineers, which he would later call his proudest professional accomplishment.

Burrell enjoyed hobbies such as fishing, hunting, golfing, and traveling. He enjoyed supporting his children's activities and loved spending time with his extended family with whom he was very close.

Surviving Burrell are his wife Kim; his three children, James and his wife Weslie of Moore, SC, Michelle of Taylors, SC, and Daniel and his wife Robyn of Bryan, TX; and his brother George Higdon of Brookhaven, MS. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, two nephews, and three nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 12th at 3 p.m. at Taylors First Baptist Church. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 11th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Taylors First Baptist Church. Interment, directed by Woodlawn Funeral Home will be in the Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, SC 29609.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Davis Lar Orphanage through Taylors First Baptist Church, or made to Brown Family Ministries, P.O. Box 638 Travelers Rest SC, 29690.

The family also wishes to express their thanks to the Regency Hospice team for the special love and care given to Burrell during the past two years. They are especially appreciative of the care given by his nurses Priscilla and Tasha who cared for him twice each week.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.woodlawn-fh.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Download Now