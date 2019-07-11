|
Burrell L Higdon
Greer - Burrell L Higdon, husband of Kim Rish Higdon, and resident of Greer, SC, passed away Monday evening, July 8th, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Burrell was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi to George and Lolita Higdon on November 22, 1953. Burrell was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church. Burrell worked as a project engineer having graduated from the University of Mississippi as a chemical engineer. Burrell spent many years managing projects and he enjoyed mentoring younger engineers, which he would later call his proudest professional accomplishment.
Burrell enjoyed hobbies such as fishing, hunting, golfing, and traveling. He enjoyed supporting his children's activities and loved spending time with his extended family with whom he was very close.
Surviving Burrell are his wife Kim; his three children, James and his wife Weslie of Moore, SC, Michelle of Taylors, SC, and Daniel and his wife Robyn of Bryan, TX; and his brother George Higdon of Brookhaven, MS. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, two nephews, and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 12th at 3 p.m. at Taylors First Baptist Church. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 11th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Taylors First Baptist Church. Interment, directed by Woodlawn Funeral Home will be in the Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, SC 29609.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Davis Lar Orphanage through Taylors First Baptist Church, or made to Brown Family Ministries, P.O. Box 638 Travelers Rest SC, 29690.
The family also wishes to express their thanks to the Regency Hospice team for the special love and care given to Burrell during the past two years. They are especially appreciative of the care given by his nurses Priscilla and Tasha who cared for him twice each week.
Condolences to the family can be made at www.woodlawn-fh.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 11, 2019