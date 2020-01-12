Services
Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
1150 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 862-9298
Resources
More Obituaries for Byron Gault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Byron Edward Gault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Byron Edward Gault Obituary
Byron Edward Gault

Fountain Inn - Eddie Gault, 70, of Fountain Inn, husband of Karen Bentley Gault, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Cannon Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fountain Inn First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Condy Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Cannon Memorial Park.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family.

See CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Byron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -