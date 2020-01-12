|
|
Byron Edward Gault
Fountain Inn - Eddie Gault, 70, of Fountain Inn, husband of Karen Bentley Gault, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Cannon Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fountain Inn First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Condy Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Cannon Memorial Park.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family.
See CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020