|
|
C. Oscar Masters
Greenville - C. Oscar Masters, 99, widower of Ruby S. Masters, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
The oldest of six children, he was born September 13, 1920 in Greenville, to the late Elford and Ira Masters.
After graduating from Parker High School in 1937, he was employed by Abney Mills for 42 years, beginning as a teenager running the canteen cart and eventually ending as Plant Manager of Poinsett Mill. Never one to be idle, he continued working after retirement as a driver for American Equipment, Snyder's Auto, and National Car Rental. He finally retired at 96 years of age as a ranger at Furman Golf Course, where he was a member since the 1960's. His passion for golf was great, but came after his love for his wife, family and God.
Oscar was a proud WWII veteran having served in General Patton's Third Army as a Forward Observer. His tour took him throughout Europe and into the Battle of the Bulge. He spoke to numerous middle and high school classes about WWII and The Depression. He contributed his oral history to The Upcountry History Museum "Weaving Our Survival" project.
He was a member of Berea First Baptist Church and the Bykota Sunday School Class. A member of the Berea Lions Club since 1954, he served passionately in every office. Honors included induction into the S.C. Lions Hall of Fame, Lion of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and the Melvin Jones Fellowship. In July, he received his award for 60 years of perfect attendance. He served several terms as a Commissioner with Berea Public Works Department.
He is survived by his children, Barry and Diane Masters, Kathy M. and Ronnie Durham, Toni Masters and Kathy Vass; Grandchildren, Brent and Kate Masters, Bryan and Angie Masters, Josh Durham, Brandi D. and Jeremy Poole; ten great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister Alice M. Phillips and brother, Wallace Masters.
In addition to his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Masters; and sisters, Stella M. Perry and Hazel M. Blackwell.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Berea First Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Many thanks to the caregivers and friends at Spring Park for providing care, comfort, and friendship. A special thanks to Krystal and Jackie with Regency Hospice for exceptional care, kindness, and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Berea Lions Club Foundation, PO Box 15013, Greenville, SC 29610, Berea First Baptist Church, 529 Farrs Bridge Road, Greenville, SC 29611 or the .
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 25, 2019