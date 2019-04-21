|
Calhoun Folk Gault
Clinton - Calhoun Folk Gault "Cally" of Clinton, SC passed away on April 19, 2019. He was born December 22, 1927, the son of the late Marvin G. Gault and Virginia F. Gault of Bamberg, SC. He graduated from Greenville High School, Presbyterian College, and received his Master's Degree from the University of South Carolina. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army, and upon his return from military service, he served as the Head Coach at North Augusta High School. While there he captured three State Championship Titles and had a streak of winning 42 games consecutively without a loss. In 1963, he began serving as the Head Coach and Athletic Director of Presbyterian College until his retirement in 1995. He received the prestigious honor of the South Carolina Coach of the Year 5 times and the Carolina Conference Coach of the Year twice. In 1985, he was awarded the Order of the Palmetto by Gov. Riley, and was inducted into several Hall of Fames including the Greenville High School, North Augusta High School, and Laurens County, and South Carolina.
Cally is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joy Godfrey Gault of Clinton; his brother, Marvin G. Gault of Clinton; his daughters Joy Gault Gruber (Stanley) and Emmie An Gault McLean (Bob); his grandchildren, Kimberly Marie Gruber (Varinder Singh) of Charleston, SC; Lynn Gruber Ruth (Aaron) of Clover, SC; Melissa McLean Witherspoon (Alan) of Simpsonville, SC; Elizabeth Ann McLean McCuen (David) of Anderson, SC; Robert Thomas McLean, Jr. (fiancée, Ansley) of Clinton, SC; his great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Tanner Ruth, Cal, Harvey, and Emmie Witherspoon, Woods and Blakely Ann McCuen.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Calhoun Folk "Cal" Gault, Jr.
Cally will always be remembered as a loving husband and father, "Pop pop", "Coach", and "avid fisherman".
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys Farm, PO Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108 or to the .
