|
|
Callie Anderson Burgess
Marietta - Callie (Cox) Anderson Burgess, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home.
Born in Marietta, SC, she was the daughter of the late J.C. Cox and Thelma (Nicoll) Cox. Callie was retired from Charles M. Anderson Builders where she was the Office Manager and part owner with her late husband. Callie was an active member of Cox Chapel Baptist Church for more than 75 years and was a volunteer and advocate for Meals on Wheels for over 28 years.
Callie is survived by her daughter: Regina Anderson Ray (Andy); granddaughter: Elizabeth Ray Epting (Joshua); grandson: David A. (Kristen) Ray, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Charles Monroe "Roe" Epting and Jude Thomas Epting; sister: Leila M Cox; brothers: John L. (Mildred) Cox and Landrum (Kathy) Cox.
Along with her parents, Callie was also predeceased by her first husband of over 50 years, Charles Monroe "Roe" Anderson and her second husband, Rev. Richard Burgess; daughter, Laura Mae Anderson.
A visitation will be held Friday evening, August 2, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.
Funeral service will be Saturday afternoon, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cox Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605 and/or Cox Chapel Baptist Church Building Fund, 605 Hart Cut Rd., Marietta, SC 29661.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.
he Howze Mortuary in Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 2, 2019