Taylors - Callie Mae Gravley, 89, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Perry and Carrie Hightower.



Callie married the love of her life, Cecil Gravley, in 1952, and they spent almost 60 years together until his passing in 2012. She was a devoted wife and loving mother to her two children. Callie was a member of Overbrook Baptist Church for 58 years, and she served the community through her extensive volunteer work both in and out of the church. At Overbrook, she volunteered in the church nursery, Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, the World Changers Program, the Women's Missionary Union, the Eastside Crisis Center, and as the church bereavement coordinator. She had a humble servant's heart.



Callie retired from Sears after 20+ years of employment. She also worked many years for the Greenville City Police Department as a crossing guard for Overbrook-Eastover Elementary School.



Callie is survived by her children, Cecil Ray Gravley (Ann) and Cathy Petropoulos; her grandchildren: Chris Gravley, Robin Peacock (Eric), Brandon Gravley, and Daniel Gravley; her great-grandchildren: Magen Peacock, Hailey Peacock, and EJ Peacock; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and her husband, Callie was predeceased by seven brothers: David, Franklin, Jack, Olen, Charles, James, and Henry; one sister, Patricia; and her son-in-law, Jimmy Petropoulos.



The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15th at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 16th at Overbrook Baptist Church at 11:00 am with a committal service following at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



