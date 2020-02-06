|
|
Calvin Helms Price
Gastonia, NC - Calvin Helms Price, 94, of Gastonia passed away February 4, 2020 at Covenant Village. He was born October 19, 1925 in Pageland, SC, a son of the late Oscar Franklin Price and Tessie Helms Price. Mr. Price was a 1944 graduate of Gastonia High School and graduated in 1948 from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering. He was an engineer in multiple textile manufacturing businesses including Burlington Industries. Calvin was a former co-owner and President of Eastern Business Forms, Inc. in Greenville, SC and was a founder and Chairman of American Forms Manufacturing, Inc. in Gastonia. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Gastonia. Survivors include his children, Ann Price Robertson, Karen Price Carpenter and husband, Steven, and David Lindsay Price and wife, Tanya; 7 grandchildren, Kenneth Merrill Robertson, III (Chris Whipple), Allen Crawford Robertson (Chelsea), Anna Elizabeth Carpenter, Sarah Kathryn Carpenter, Matthew Ross Carpenter, Ryan Christian Price and James Calvin Price. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy "Dot" Williford Price; and brothers, Grady Franklin Price and Ralph Anders Price. The family will receive friends at Covenant Village in Gastonia on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm. They will also receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Gastonia. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm, Sunday February 9, 2020, at First Baptist Church with Reverend Steven Fuller officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen- "A Quiet Place" in Belmont, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Gastonia, 2650 Union Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054, or American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037.The family would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers at Covenant Village for their love and care. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Price family.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020