|
|
Calvin Lee Bostic
Greer - Calvin Lee Bostic, 77, of Greer, husband of Annette Sutherland Bostic, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Ware Shoals, he was a son of the late Ira Eddy Bostic and Hazel Whitman Bostic Miller. He was a graduate of Clinton High School Class of 1959 and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Lander University. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Bostic was a partner in the Piedmont Fork Lift Company, where he had worked since 1968. He was also a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Calvin was an avid Clemson fan. Between the late 1970s and 1990s, Calvin had a 20 year run of not missing any Clemson football games that were held in the U.S. He was a member of IPTAY for the past 50 years and was also an Emeritus Member of the Greenville Clemson Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife are son, Richard Weston Bostic of Simpsonville; daughter, Denise Bostic Stockstill (Glenn Forrest) of Simpsonville; three brothers, James Bostic (Carolyn "Bebe") of Simpsonville, George Miller (Linda) of Stanley, NC, and Ronnie Miller (Susan) of Stanley, NC; and sister, Rosemary M. Woodard (Wayne) of Stanley, NC.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bostic was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Bostic Johnson.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel. Burial to follow the service in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting . and the Clemson Forever Fund - Kermit Watson Endowment Fund, 110 Daniel Dr., Clemson, SC 29631, by visiting https://cualumni.clemson.edu/giving, or by calling 864-656-5896.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
In memory of Calvin, the family has requested that guests wear orange, purple or white to his funeral.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 2, 2019