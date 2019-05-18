Calvin Lynn Ogle



Greer - Calvin Lynn Ogle was born on September 22, 1927 in Gatlinburg, TN to Elder and Lula Mae Ogle. As soon as he graduated from Gatlinburg High School, Lynn volunteered to join the U.S. Navy as a 17 year old. He was in Hawaii on the way to Japan when World War II ended.



Following his discharge, Lynn graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in accounting. He worked for Aluminum Company of America, then went back to school for his Masters Degree in Accounting and later became a CPA. He was a lifelong Tennessee Volunteer!



In 1964, he moved his family to Greenville, SC, where he lived most of the rest of his life. He loved Greenville and was proud of its revitalization.



The bulk of his career was spent with Her Majesty, Inc., where he was on the Board of Directors and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After retirement, Lynn stayed busy in the tax preparation business to keep his mind sharp and to serve others.



As a long time member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, he devoted many hours helping others without seeking credit.



Lynn was married to the love of his life, Margaret Roberta (Bell) Ogle for 61 years. They were completely devoted to one another and their family.



Lynn was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers - Van and Herbert Ogle, his sister - Harmo Ogle and his wife.



He leaves behind two children: Julia Turlington and husband Charles and Calvin Lynn Ogle, Jr and wife Jill; and six grandchildren - Meg Patterson, Beth and Chip Turlington and Emily (Ryan) Wirick, Eddie and Madelynn Ogle. He was able to welcome his great grandson Joe Wirick to the world before he passed away.



Lynn enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, telling them jokes and supporting their activities. He spent his life serving God and his fellow man. He will be greatly missed by us all.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church with the visitation following in the Orders Parlor. Published in The Greenville News on May 18, 2019