Calvin WareTravelers Rest - Mr. Calvin Ware, 73, of Travelers Rest, passed on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. Sarah Cheeks Ware and the late Rev. Robert Ware.Surviving in addition to his mother, his wife, Mildred Brooks Ware of the home; three daughters, Jacquelyn (Don) Beal of Piedmont, Tami Morris (Michael Paden) of Greenville and April Ware of Taylors; one sister, Bobbie Jean Hunt of Greenville; two brothers, Bobby (Linda) Ware of Taylors and Kenny (Elizabeth) Ware of Greenville; six grandchildren, Min. Shaquon Morris of Greenville, Sgt. Calvin Beal of Okinawa, Japan, Queen Morris, Christina Beal, both of Greenville, Mallorie Ware-Bennett and Lia J. Ware, both of Taylors; and a host of other relatives and friends.Graveside Service: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 1:00pm at Graceland Memorial Park-West.