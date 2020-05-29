Calvin Ware
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin Ware

Travelers Rest - Mr. Calvin Ware, 73, of Travelers Rest, passed on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. Sarah Cheeks Ware and the late Rev. Robert Ware.

Surviving in addition to his mother, his wife, Mildred Brooks Ware of the home; three daughters, Jacquelyn (Don) Beal of Piedmont, Tami Morris (Michael Paden) of Greenville and April Ware of Taylors; one sister, Bobbie Jean Hunt of Greenville; two brothers, Bobby (Linda) Ware of Taylors and Kenny (Elizabeth) Ware of Greenville; six grandchildren, Min. Shaquon Morris of Greenville, Sgt. Calvin Beal of Okinawa, Japan, Queen Morris, Christina Beal, both of Greenville, Mallorie Ware-Bennett and Lia J. Ware, both of Taylors; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 1:00pm at Graceland Memorial Park-West.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved