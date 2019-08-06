|
|
Cannie "Louise" Oliver
Newnan, GA - Cannie "Louise" Oliver, 89, widow of Richard W. Oliver, of Newnan, GA, died Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Born in Abbeville, she was the daughter of the late James Avery and Rosa Odessa Powell Bellew.
Louise married and raised four children in Greenville. To know her was to love her. She never met a stranger and always spoke her mind. Louise had a million stories of her childhood and adult years that would keep you entertained for hours. Everyone always told her that she should "write a book". She had a wide variety of jobs in her life, from well digging at 16 years old to truck driving at 60. Her last job was co-owner of Mom and Pops Café in Gadsden, SC. Louise was a member of Congaree Baptist Church in Gadsden.
She is survived by two sons, Steve Oliver and Larry Oliver (Shirley); a daughter, Susan Oliver; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of 51 years, Louise was preceded in death by her oldest son, Richard D. Oliver.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, West.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 6, 2019