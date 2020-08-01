Carey June (McGee) Roper



- - Carey June (McGee) Roper, 85, wife of the late Robert "Bob" Talmadge Roper, Jr., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020.



June was born in Fountain Inn, SC to the late Thelma Carey (Kate) McGee and Menton Owen McGee. She received both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degree from Furman University. June was a lifelong educator, beginning her teaching career at North Greenville College and then going on to serve in the Greenville County school system, teaching most grade levels. In addition to her teaching role, she was involved in the personal lives of her students, mentoring and caring for many of them. After teaching for numerous years, she devoted her life to helping her two sons start and manage Roper Brothers, Inc., and played a vital role in their success.



She was a lifelong member of Fountain Inn First Baptist Church, where she began teaching Sunday school at the age of sixteen and continued most of her life. In addition, she served on numerous committees and led Bible study groups, including The Barry Group, where she faithfully taught each month for many years.



June's life reflected God's love to everyone who knew and met her. She loved others well, was the epitome of hospitality and always made time for those who needed it most. She treasured her family and friends, especially her lifelong sweetheart and husband of sixty years. June truly represented the Proverbs 31 woman. "Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Her family is privileged to have the legacy she has left.



Surviving, are her two sons and their wives, David and Sandra Roper, and John and Carol Roper; a daughter and her husband, Carey and Dr. Cary Bocklet; six grandchildren (oldest to youngest), Bobby Roper and wife Tatum, Brandon Roper and wife Casey, Elise Roper, Dr. Michael Bocklet and wife Parker, Christopher Bocklet, and Jacob Roper and wife Brianna. She has two great-grandchildren Addie Roper, daughter of Brandon and Casey, and Nash Roper, son of Bobby and Tatum.



No visitation will be held. Funeral Services will be 1:30 PM on Tuesday, August 4th at Fountain Inn First Baptist church, officiated by Rev. Michael Bearden. A private burial will follow. Memorials may be made to Fountain Inn First Baptist Church, 206 North Weston Street, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.



Fletcher Funeral Service









