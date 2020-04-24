|
|
Carl E. Lancaster
Greenville - Carl E. Lancaster (92) died April 23, 2020.
Born November 2, 1927 in Hickman County, Tennessee, he was the son of Samuel Benjamin Lancaster and Mary Elizabeth Harper Lancaster.
Mr. Lancaster was a retired Therapist from the Child and Adolescent Unit of the Greenville Mental Health Center. After retirement, he served as a volunteer counselor at his church and on numerous mission trips to Siberia, China, Ukraine, and Central and South America.
He was a member of Holland Park Church of Christ where he served as an Elder for a number of years.
He was predeceased by his wife of more than 60 years, Martha Sue Andrews Lancaster. Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Lancaster of Nashville, Tennessee, and Nancy Smith Krauss and husband, Terry, of Carrboro, North Carolina; two sons, Carl D. Lancaster and wife, Terri, of Horseshoe, North Carolina, and Mark Lancaster and wife, Anne of Greenville, South Carolina; one sister, Betty Underhill of Old Hickory, Tennessee; and, one brother, Edd Lancaster and wife, Nancy, of Nashville, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Building Fund or Hope Fund of Holland Park Church of Christ, 1131 Holland Road, Simpsonville, South Carolina 29680.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020