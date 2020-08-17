1/1
Carl Henry Bagwell
Carl Henry Bagwell

Greenville - Carl Henry Bagwell, 99, husband of Lila Wilson Bagwell, died Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, SC, he was the son of the late Oscar Henry and Lillian Henderson Bagwell. He retired as the Shop Supervisor at McAfee Manufacturing Company and was a lifelong member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Pat Norwood; grandson, Vance Jenkins; granddaughter, Tracy Winetroub (Peter); great-granddaughters, Kristen Smith and Haley Winetroub. Mr. Bagwell was the last member of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter; daughter, Shirley Burton; grandson, Jeffery Burton; son-in-law, David Norwood; sister, Christine Thompson; and five brothers, Curtis, John, Harold, Sam, and Dan Bagwell.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1:30pm at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Burial to follow in Rocky Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Senior Adult fund.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
