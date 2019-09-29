Services
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Taylors First Baptist Church
Taylors - Carl Layton Bruce, 94, passed away on September 26, 2019.

A native of Greenville County, son of the late James Melton and Mildred Howell Bruce, he was a retired employee of ABCO Chemical, a US Navy Veteran and a member of Taylors First Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Jo Bruce of the home; one son, Jerry Bruce (Patsy) of Spartanburg; one daughter, Jeanie Bruce Lee (Lucian) of Greer; three grandchildren, Lee Bruce (Jill), Whitney Bruce and Bruce Lee (Lauren) and three great-grandchildren, Parker Lee, Andrew Lee and Molly Lee.

Mr. Bruce was predeceased by two brothers, Harold Bruce and Trenton Bruce and one sister, Martha Baker.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Taylors First Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Jimmie Harley. Burial will be private.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylors First Baptist Church, Jo Bruce Playground Fund, 200 West Main Street, Taylors, SC 29687.

Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 29, 2019
