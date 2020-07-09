Carl McNurlin
Charleston - Carl Bernard "Mac" McNurlin, 88, husband of the late Marjorie Smoak McNurlin, died late Monday, July 6, 2020.
Born in Buffalo, OH, he was the son of the late James Andrew and Laura Louella Poling McNurlin.
Mr. McNurlin served in the Navy during the Korean War and afterwards attended the Citadel and settled in Charleston, SC, a city that he loved dearly, for most of his life. He was an entrepreneur for the majority of his working career. After his retirement, he became a short haul truck driver and was able to see much of the United States during his many travels, but his favorite place to visit was his home state of Ohio. He loved traveling with his wife and drove until his early 80s. Carl or "Mac" as he was known to many in his family was incredibly hard-working and self-sacrificing for his wife and daughters and willing to give his last dollar to anyone in need. He deeply loved his family, his cat, Tiki, and his grand-dogs, Harvey and Murphy. He called his daughters and grand-daughters "baby-doll." Fortunately, he was able to be surrounded by his family, including many of his baby-dolls, at his daughter's home in Simpsonville when he left this world to join his beloved Marjorie who was with him for over 65 years.
He is survived by his daughters, Jean Hodges (Paul) of Simpsonville, and Nancy Heath (Rick) of Charleston; six grandchildren, Conrad Simmons (Danielle), Erica Stephens (Chris), Ellen Sutphin (Ben), Andrew Heath (Elizabeth), Clair Cook, and Tiffany Allen (Charlie); and five great grandchildren, Daniel, Lydia, Nathan, Joshua, and Madilyn.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Maxine McNurlin Dyer.
A private graveside service will be held.
