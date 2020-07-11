1/1
Carl Timothy Sullivan Jr.
Carl Timothy Sullivan, Jr.

Greenville - C. Timothy Sullivan, Jr., 78, of Greenville passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Richmond, Virginia in 1942, he was the son of the late Carl Timothy Sullivan, Sr. and Sadie Melton Sullivan.

A 1959 graduate of Greenville High School, Mr. Sullivan attended Clemson University before graduating from the University of South Carolina in 1965. He received his law degree from USC in 1968.

A 52-year member of the SC Bar Association, Mr. Sullivan practiced criminal defense, real estate, and business law. He was most recently a defense attorney with the 13th Judicial Circuit Public Defender's Office.

Mr. Sullivan was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church for 74 years, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister before his health began declining.

In addition to his wife of 32 years, Susan P. Sullivan, he is survived by his two sons, C. Timothy Sullivan, III and wife, Melissa, and John Paul Sullivan; and four grandchildren, C. Timothy Sullivan IV, John Paul Sullivan, Jr., Emma Rookh Sullivan, and Kathryn Reese Sullivan.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Anthony Sullivan, and wife, Doris, and their daughter, Shawn, all of Fountain Inn.

A vigil service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass, conducted by Father Bartholomew Leon, OSB will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. The family appreciates those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing a mask. Seating will be limited to allow for proper social distancing.

Memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
