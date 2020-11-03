1/
Carl Wilbert Helms Ph.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Wilbert Helms, Ph.D.

Charleston - Carl Wilbert Helms, Ph.D., 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Doris Reitinger Helms, Ph.D. entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 1, 2020. A private service will be held at later date in the Woodland Cemetery, Clemson, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel.

Carl was born May 26, 1933 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Lloyd Alvin Helms and Gladys Marie Leach Helms. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a BS in Biology and received his Masters and Ph.D. from Harvard University. Carl served as Chair of the Department of Biology at Bucknell University and on the faculty of the Department of Zoology at University of Georgia and served as Chair of the Zoology Department of Clemson University. He retired from Clemson University in 1998.

When Doris retired from Clemson in 2013, Carl and Doris moved to Charleston where they reside at Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community and spend weekends at their villa on Seabrook Island where Carl, an ornithologist, watched the sunrises, sunsets, tides and his beloved birds.

Carl is survived by his wife of 50 years, Doris; his five children: Katie Hein (Mark), Maggie Darby and Thomas Helms of his marriage to his first wife, Anne Darby; and by Robert Helms and Lindsey Boone (Shaun) from his marriage to Doris. Carl is also survived by his sister, Carol Chilcote; his nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Memorials may be made to Bishop Gadsden Residents Assistance Fund, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved