Carl Wilbert Helms, Ph.D.
Charleston - Carl Wilbert Helms, Ph.D., 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Doris Reitinger Helms, Ph.D. entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 1, 2020. A private service will be held at later date in the Woodland Cemetery, Clemson, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel.
Carl was born May 26, 1933 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Lloyd Alvin Helms and Gladys Marie Leach Helms. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a BS in Biology and received his Masters and Ph.D. from Harvard University. Carl served as Chair of the Department of Biology at Bucknell University and on the faculty of the Department of Zoology at University of Georgia and served as Chair of the Zoology Department of Clemson University. He retired from Clemson University in 1998.
When Doris retired from Clemson in 2013, Carl and Doris moved to Charleston where they reside at Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community and spend weekends at their villa on Seabrook Island where Carl, an ornithologist, watched the sunrises, sunsets, tides and his beloved birds.
Carl is survived by his wife of 50 years, Doris; his five children: Katie Hein (Mark), Maggie Darby and Thomas Helms of his marriage to his first wife, Anne Darby; and by Robert Helms and Lindsey Boone (Shaun) from his marriage to Doris. Carl is also survived by his sister, Carol Chilcote; his nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Bishop Gadsden Residents Assistance Fund, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
.