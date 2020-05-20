|
|
Carla Suzanne Pry
Greenville - Carla Suzanne Pry, 56, of Greenville, SC, entered into eternal rest May 17, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1963, in Atlanta, GA. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Lewis Pry of Searcy, AR and the late Dorothy Chandler Pry of Greenville, SC.
Carla graduated from Naples High School in 1981 and Erskine College in 1985 where she received a B.A. in Spanish. Following college, she taught three years at James F. Byrnes High School in Duncan, SC and 15 years with NationsBank/Bank of America. For the last 10 years, she worked at Michelin North America as a disability specialist.
Carla is survived by her son Chandler Alexander (Mahaleigh) Pry of Raleigh, NC; her brother Michael Thomas (Lynn) Pry of Greenville, SC; and one nephew Matthew Easterling Pry of Virginia Beach, VA.
Carla loved music and played in many bands, orchestras, and pit orchestras throughout her life. Her favorite instruments were flute, piccolo, handbells, and piano. Since the mid-1970s, she performed with Naples Players, the Naples Concert Band, the Neapolitan Pops, Abbeville Opera House, Anderson Community Theater, Anderson Symphony Orchestra, Greenville Concert Band, Furman Lakeside Concert Band, and various school and church groups. She was also an avid reader and jigsaw puzzle aficionado.
A private celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Donations in her memory may be sent to the Greenville Concert Band, P.O. Box 6984, Greenville, SC, 29606, ww.greenvilleconcertband.org.
Published in The Greenville News from May 20 to May 21, 2020