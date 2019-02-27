Services
Beasley Funeral Home Inc
715 Augusta Street
Greenville, SC 29605
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Lowndes Hill Baptist Church
Following Services
church cemetery
Fountain Inn - Carmal Sullivan Johnson, age 71, of 3125 Highway 418 died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital Downtown. Funeral services will be held 2pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Lowndes Hill Baptist Church with Dr. E.D. Brantley officiating. Interment immediately following in the church cemetery. The family is at the 135 Brockman Drive, Greenville the home of her daughter, Audrey M. Johnson.

Beasley Funeral Home Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 27, 2019
