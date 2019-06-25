Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Briggs Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Ann Briggs Smith Obituary
Carol Ann Briggs Smith

Mauldin - Carol Ann Briggs Smith, 83, of Mauldin, wife of Clemmon N. "Nick" Smith, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.

Born in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Edwin Arnold and Florence Jones Briggs. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as the gift shop manager at Nick's Car Wash. Mrs. Smith was a member of Holmes Memorial Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are seven daughters, Gail Stephens of Mauldin, Lori Myers of Simpsonville, Lisa Huszar (Mike) of Knoxville, TN, Lynda Myers of Greenville, Shari Smith (Billy) of Anderson, Luanne Harrell (Mark) of Simpsonville, and Lea Buvalla of Marietta; three sons, Rick Smith of Simpsonville, Lance Myers of Fountain Inn, and Rev. Shaun Smith (Rev. Donna Smith) of Stony Creek, VA; brother, Edwin Briggs of Huntsville, AL; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, with entombment to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting .

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now