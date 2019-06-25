Carol Ann Briggs Smith



Mauldin - Carol Ann Briggs Smith, 83, of Mauldin, wife of Clemmon N. "Nick" Smith, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.



Born in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Edwin Arnold and Florence Jones Briggs. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as the gift shop manager at Nick's Car Wash. Mrs. Smith was a member of Holmes Memorial Church.



Surviving in addition to her husband are seven daughters, Gail Stephens of Mauldin, Lori Myers of Simpsonville, Lisa Huszar (Mike) of Knoxville, TN, Lynda Myers of Greenville, Shari Smith (Billy) of Anderson, Luanne Harrell (Mark) of Simpsonville, and Lea Buvalla of Marietta; three sons, Rick Smith of Simpsonville, Lance Myers of Fountain Inn, and Rev. Shaun Smith (Rev. Donna Smith) of Stony Creek, VA; brother, Edwin Briggs of Huntsville, AL; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, with entombment to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting .



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary