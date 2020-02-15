Services
Buncombe Street United
200 Buncombe St
Greenville, SC 29601
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Buncombe Street United Methodist Church in the sanctuary
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Buncombe Street United Methodist Church in the sanctuary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Barnhill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Anne (McCafferty) Barnhill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Anne (McCafferty) Barnhill Obituary
Carol Anne (McCafferty) Barnhill

Greenville - Carol Anne (McCafferty) Barnhill, 60, wife and high school sweetheart of Timothy V. Barnhill, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 1, 2020 with her family by her side.

Surviving are two sons, Van (Camma) Barnhill and Mac (Ashley) Barnhill; in-laws Thomas (Dorthy) Barnhill, David Barnhill, Rebecca Barnhill; niece, Elizabeth Barnhill and nephew, Lucas Barnhill.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Jocelyn McCafferty and brother-in-law "Tony" Barnhill.

A service honoring Carols life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church in the sanctuary. Visitation will be held from 1:30 until 2:45, followed by a memorial service at 3:00.

Memorials in honor of Carol may be made to the Greenville County Library System and/or South Carolina Special Olympics.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -