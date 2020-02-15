|
|
Carol Anne (McCafferty) Barnhill
Greenville - Carol Anne (McCafferty) Barnhill, 60, wife and high school sweetheart of Timothy V. Barnhill, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 1, 2020 with her family by her side.
Surviving are two sons, Van (Camma) Barnhill and Mac (Ashley) Barnhill; in-laws Thomas (Dorthy) Barnhill, David Barnhill, Rebecca Barnhill; niece, Elizabeth Barnhill and nephew, Lucas Barnhill.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Jocelyn McCafferty and brother-in-law "Tony" Barnhill.
A service honoring Carols life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church in the sanctuary. Visitation will be held from 1:30 until 2:45, followed by a memorial service at 3:00.
Memorials in honor of Carol may be made to the Greenville County Library System and/or South Carolina Special Olympics.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020