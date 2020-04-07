|
Carol C. Kampmeyer
Charleston - Carol C. Kampmeyer went home to be with her Lord on April 2, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1942 in Charleston, SC to the late Edwin James and Catherine MacGregor Hearne Carpenter.
Carol was a graduate of General William Moultrie High School and Spartanburg Methodist College.
Carol was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Eric Kampmeyer. Surviving are her sons, Kevin, James and Susan, Scott and Gatia; five grandchildren: James, Anna, Patrick, Andrew, and Meghan; and her sister, Toni C. Childers (Jim) and nephew, Bryan W. Childers, Greenville, SC, and her Aunt Louise Carpenter of Charleston.
A special thanks to Elmira, one of Carol's caregivers who showed her such kindness.
A Celebration of Carol's Life will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen South Carolina, 83 Orchard Park Drive, Greenville, SC 29615.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020