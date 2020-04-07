Services
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Kampmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol C. Kampmeyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol C. Kampmeyer Obituary
Carol C. Kampmeyer

Charleston - Carol C. Kampmeyer went home to be with her Lord on April 2, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1942 in Charleston, SC to the late Edwin James and Catherine MacGregor Hearne Carpenter.

Carol was a graduate of General William Moultrie High School and Spartanburg Methodist College.

Carol was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Eric Kampmeyer. Surviving are her sons, Kevin, James and Susan, Scott and Gatia; five grandchildren: James, Anna, Patrick, Andrew, and Meghan; and her sister, Toni C. Childers (Jim) and nephew, Bryan W. Childers, Greenville, SC, and her Aunt Louise Carpenter of Charleston.

A special thanks to Elmira, one of Carol's caregivers who showed her such kindness.

A Celebration of Carol's Life will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen South Carolina, 83 Orchard Park Drive, Greenville, SC 29615.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -