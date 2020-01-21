|
|
Carol June Johnson
Greenville - Carol June Johnson, 83, wife of Bunk Johnson, died Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Alma Phillips Bryant. She retired from Horton Law Firm as an administrative assistant. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Welcome Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing golf.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Carol Lawrence and husband David of Charlotte, NC; son, Brad Johnson of Greenville; grandchildren, Kalyn Johnson, Braden Lawrence, Allen Lawrence and Luke Lawrence. Mrs. Johnson is also survived by her beloved Poodle, Bogey.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Doris Pittman.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Welcome Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020