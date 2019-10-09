|
|
Carol McGaha
Greenville - Carol "Rose" McGaha ,82, of Greenville passed away in her home Monday October 8, 2019. Born in Staten Island , New York, she is the daughter of the late Milton Edward and Helen Curry and wife of the late Elbert W. McGaha.
Survivors include a son; John E. McGaha of Navarre , Florida, two daughters; Susan Brown ( Jonas) of Easley, South Carolina and Sharon Dolny of Southaven, Mississippi. Mrs. McGaha also leaves four grandchildren and six great grandchildren to share in her memory. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by two brothers, two sisters and a special friend; Jack Carter.
A Visitation will be held Saturday October 12, 2019 11 am until 12pm at Dillard Funeral Home In Pickens, South Carolina. Services will follow in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be a Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens. Flowers will be received or memorials may be sent to Open Arms Hospice.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019