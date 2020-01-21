Services
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Baptist Church
Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Coker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Myree Bannister Coker


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Myree Bannister Coker Obituary
Carol Myree Bannister Coker

Columbia - Mrs. Carol Myree Bannister Coker, 84, of Columbia, died Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born March 2, 1935 in Pelzer, SC, she was a daughter of the late Fred W. Bannister and Lois Crymes Bannister.

Carol is survived by her son, Michael T. Coker (Sharon) of Savannah, GA; and grandchildren, Samantha Collins (Kenny), Thomas Coker and Benjamin Coker (Miranda); sister, Ruby LaBrack (John), and brother, Marion Bannister (Julie); and a great-grandson, Grayson. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Lemuel "Jack" Coker; and brothers, Bobby and Billy Bannister.

A funeral service for Mrs. Coker will be held 11 o'clock, Friday, January 24th, at St. Andrews Baptist Church, with Dr. Ronald D. Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens at 3 o'clock. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 o'clock, Thursday evening with Rites by the Eastern Star to follow, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210.

Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -