|
|
Carol Myree Bannister Coker
Columbia - Mrs. Carol Myree Bannister Coker, 84, of Columbia, died Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born March 2, 1935 in Pelzer, SC, she was a daughter of the late Fred W. Bannister and Lois Crymes Bannister.
Carol is survived by her son, Michael T. Coker (Sharon) of Savannah, GA; and grandchildren, Samantha Collins (Kenny), Thomas Coker and Benjamin Coker (Miranda); sister, Ruby LaBrack (John), and brother, Marion Bannister (Julie); and a great-grandson, Grayson. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Lemuel "Jack" Coker; and brothers, Bobby and Billy Bannister.
A funeral service for Mrs. Coker will be held 11 o'clock, Friday, January 24th, at St. Andrews Baptist Church, with Dr. Ronald D. Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens at 3 o'clock. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 o'clock, Thursday evening with Rites by the Eastern Star to follow, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020