|
|
Carol Stephen Smith
Landrum - Carol Stephen Smith, 74, passed away March 19, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, he was the son of the late Boyd Collier and Shirley Barbare Smith, a retired truck driver for N.W. White and a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Jeanneth Ann Moon Smith of the home; two sons, Steve Smith, Jr. (Maxine) and Ronny Smith (Jenny) all of Greer; two daughters, Renea Smith of Greer and Tonya Lindsey (Tony) of Travelers Rest; one sister, Betty Jean Turner of Greer; five grandchildren, Nicole Barnett, Amanda Smith, Seth Smith (Marley), Austin Smith and Anthony Lindsey; and two great-grandchildren, Jayden Barnett and Braxton Slatton.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Michael Pittman.
Visitation will be held 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 20, 2019