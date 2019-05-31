Caroldiene Bradley



Easley - Caroldiene Berry Bradley, 82, wife of John E. Bradley, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.



Born in Charleston, WV, a daughter of the late Harold M. Berry and the late Ilda Ellison Berry, she was a graduate of Aiken High School, a retired Real Estate Broker in Sales for C. Dan Joyner after thirty-eight years of service and a faithful member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Easley. Mrs. Bradley was also the owner of Walnut Creek Community in Powdersville, a volunteer at the Shriner's Hospital for eighteen years, and a past Queen of Daughters of the Nile.



Surviving, in addition to her loving husband of sixty-five years, are daughters, Tara Bradley LeCroy (Teddy) and Laura Bradley Stinson (Jack), both of Easley; seven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her parents and a son, John Ernest Bradley, Jr.



Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bethesda United Methodist Church in Easley. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the church, prior to the service.



Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, Easley, SC which is assisting the family. Published in The Greenville News on May 31, 2019