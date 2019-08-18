|
Carole Sellers Moon Walker
Catawba - Carole Sellers Moon Walker, 83, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home in Catawba, SC.
All services will be private.
Mrs. Walker was survived by her sons, Robert Brian Moon of the home and Jay Thurman Moon of Marion, NC; five grandchildren, Cody Ryan Moon, Alyssa Jade Moon, Jamison Moon, Adam Robert Moon, Amanda Garrison. She was preceded in death by a son, Larry Allen Moon and a grandson, Sidney Robert Moon.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 18, 2019