Services
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Sellers Moon Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Sellers Moon Walker Obituary
Carole Sellers Moon Walker

Catawba - Carole Sellers Moon Walker, 83, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home in Catawba, SC.

All services will be private.

Mrs. Walker was survived by her sons, Robert Brian Moon of the home and Jay Thurman Moon of Marion, NC; five grandchildren, Cody Ryan Moon, Alyssa Jade Moon, Jamison Moon, Adam Robert Moon, Amanda Garrison. She was preceded in death by a son, Larry Allen Moon and a grandson, Sidney Robert Moon.

Condolences may be sent on-line to greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now