The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Greenville - Caroline Hill Robinson, 91, of Greenville, wife of the late James H. Robinson, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her home.

Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas and Wilton Pauline "Willie" Prather Hill. She was a homemaker, member of the YMCA, and member of Northwest Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sister-in-law: Maudetta Robinson; and caregivers/adopted daughters: Clara Massey, Dale Perry, and Barbara Isbell.

Along with her parents and husband she was predeceased by a son: Dennis Robinson.

The family will receive friends Thursday morning, March 7, 2019 from 10am until 11am at The Howze Mortuary.

Funeral services will be Thursday morning March 7, 2019 at 11am at The Howze Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Northwest Baptist Church, P.O. Box 814, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 7, 2019
