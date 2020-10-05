1/
Carolyn Annette Tucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Annette Tucker

Greer, SC - Carolyn Annette Tucker, 79, of Greer, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was the widow of the late James "Tuck" Tucker, and the daughter of the late James and Myrtle (Durham) Gosnell, Sr.

Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC, with the service beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 14050 E. Wade Hampton Blvd, Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved