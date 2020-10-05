Carolyn Annette Tucker
Greer, SC - Carolyn Annette Tucker, 79, of Greer, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was the widow of the late James "Tuck" Tucker, and the daughter of the late James and Myrtle (Durham) Gosnell, Sr.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC, with the service beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 14050 E. Wade Hampton Blvd, Greer, SC 29651.
